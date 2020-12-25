 Skip to main content
Lincoln house fire in chimney displaces nine on Christmas morning
Lincoln house fire in chimney displaces nine on Christmas morning

3000 Browning Street fire

Lincoln Fire and Rescue firefighters work to ventilate the roof at a house fire at 3000 Browning Street on Friday.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

A Christmas morning fire confined to a chimney and the attic area chased nine people out of a single-story home in south Lincoln on Friday.

"Everyone got out safely before we arrived," Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg said, and it took only about 15 minutes to control the fire at 3000 Browning St.

"All indications are that it was a chimney fire with smoke in the attic," he said.

A later release from the fire department said the estimated loss is $40,000.

Firefighters were dispatched to the area at 11:10 a.m.

