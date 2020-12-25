Lincoln house fire in chimney displaces nine on Christmas morning

A Christmas morning fire confined to a chimney and the attic area chased nine people out of a single-story home in south Lincoln on Friday.

"Everyone got out safely before we arrived," Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg said, and it took only about 15 minutes to control the fire at 3000 Browning St.

"All indications are that it was a chimney fire with smoke in the attic," he said.

A later release from the fire department said the estimated loss is $40,000.

Firefighters were dispatched to the area at 11:10 a.m.

