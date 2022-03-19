 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln house fire causes $120,000 in damage

A central Lincoln home suffered more than $100,000 in damage after a fire early Saturday morning, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to the fire at 2346 C St. at about 2:30 a.m. The fire, which officials said was likely caused by a faulty extension cord, caused $120,000 in damage.

All residents evacuated safely, but some reported minor injuries from broken glass.

Fire logo 2020 for Lincoln
