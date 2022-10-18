 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln house fire caused by faulty electrical cord, officials say

An early morning house fire that started in a bedroom of a central Lincoln home was caused by a faulty electrical cord that had been connected to a window air conditioning unit, according to officials.

The fire — which broke out just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday near 27th and Franklin streets — caused $50,000 in damage to the house and displaced a family of four, Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said.

Firefighters, who were battling the fire amid temperatures as low as 21 degrees, contained the blaze to the bedroom of origin, Crist said.

All four residents and several pets had evacuated by the time first responders arrived Tuesday morning, Crist said. Firefighters rescued one dog from the house, she said. All of the family's pets survived the fire.

