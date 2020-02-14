You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln hotel shot at, window broken, police say
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln hotel shot at, window broken, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say they are looking at security video to try to determine who shot at an airport hotel, breaking out a lower-level window.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened just after 1 a.m. Friday at the Rodeway Inn, 3400 N.W. 12th St. An employee heard the sound of gunfire, then glass breaking. No one was injured.

Damage was estimated at $300.

Man hit and killed on I-80 east of Milford during traffic stop
Police say woman conned Walmart out of $800 in gift cards, $1,000

Today's jail mugshots

Police logo 2017

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

+2
Keadle found guilty of second-degree murder
Nebraska News

Keadle found guilty of second-degree murder

  • Updated

After deliberating for nearly nine hours, the jury returned Thursday afternoon finding Joshua Keadle guilty of second-degree murder for the killing of 19-year-old Peru State student Tyler Thomas, who disappeared early Dec. 3, 2010.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News