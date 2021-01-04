 Skip to main content
Lincoln home targeted in drive-by shooting hit again by gunfire, police say
Lincoln home targeted in drive-by shooting hit again by gunfire, police say

A home targeted in a drive-by shooting the night of Dec. 29 was struck again overnight Dec. 31 to Jan. 1, police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police are trying to track down the same suspect for both.

He said the first happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 29 outside a home near North 23rd Street and Orchard Avenue. It started with an argument between the suspect and a 40-year-old man at the home. 

The suspect left but returned about an hour and a half later and fired two shots at the home before leaving, Bonkiewicz said.

In addition to the 40-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman and three boys were inside at the time. 

No one was injured.

Bonkiewicz said the second was reported the afternoon of Jan. 1 but was believed to have happened sometime after 5:30 p.m. Dec. 31. No one was home.

He said police found multiple bullet holes in the awning and siding in the second shooting and say one bullet did enter the home.

Police logo 2020
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

