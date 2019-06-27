A man and his family were unharmed after two separate drive-by shootings resulted in damage to their home in central Lincoln on Wednesday.
Officer Angela Sands said a 58-year-old man told police that shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday a silver vehicle had driven by his home near 31st Street and Kleckner Court and shot at his house. He was at home with a 22-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy when he heard glass shattering in his bedroom.
Police found nine bullet holes in the south side of the house and recovered three slugs from a handgun, Sands said.
Officers returned to the home again at around 11 p.m. when more gunfire was reported in the area. This time, 11 bullet holes were found on the east side of the house.
Police estimate $1,000 in total damage to the house, Sands said. Officers are working with the family to determine suspects and the investigation is ongoing.