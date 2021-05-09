 Skip to main content
Lincoln home hit by gunshots, police say
A home near 16th and South streets sustained damage after it was hit by gunshots early Sunday morning, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Police responded to the 1600 block of Prospect Street at about 4 a.m. after people nearby heard several gunshots, LPD Capt. Tarvis Banks said. When officers arrived, they found that a nearby house had 16 bullet holes in the siding.

LPD said there were no injuries and officers are still investigating.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

Husker News