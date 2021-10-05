Lincoln High football player dies in early morning crash

A 16-year-old Lincoln High School student died in a crash early Tuesday in north Lincoln, according to police.

Bryshawn Williams, a sophomore at Lincoln High who played on the varsity football team, died after the car he was traveling in crashed into a tree near North 70th Street and Fletcher Avenue shortly before 1 a.m.

Officer Erin Spilker said at 12:45 a.m., police were called to the scene about a single-vehicle crash and found a 2010 Scion had crashed into a tree.

She said a 17-year-old boy had been driving with three passengers, a 16-year-old boy, 20-year-old man and 16-year-old girl.

Spilker said the car had been heading south on North 70th Street before leaving the road and crashing.

Police still are working to determine what led to the crash.

The others were taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Spilker said police are trying to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Lincoln High principal Mark Larson said in a message to families that a crisis team would be available for students and staff Tuesday.

