Lincoln garage fire causes $250K damage, LFR says

A garage fire Sunday night at a duplex in north Lincoln near 44th Street and Cornhusker Highway destroyed two cars and caused an estimated $250,000 in damage, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

Capt. Nancy Crist said they responded to the report of a fire at 4425 Colfax Circle at about 10:30 p.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from both garages.

All residents had gotten out of the homes, but one cat still was inside.

Crist said firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading from the duplex garages, with minor fire damage into the living space. Though, there was significant smoke damage to both sides and the two people who lived there had to be relocated by the Red Cross.

A Dodge Challenger and a BMW in the garages both were destroyed. Crist said the damage was estimated at $150,000 to the homes and $100,000 to contents.

She said the cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Monday morning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.