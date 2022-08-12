Lincoln gang member gets 5 years in federal prison for weed, drug charges

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a 21-year-old Lincoln man to five years and four months in federal prison for possessing a pair of handguns while trafficking drugs.

Law enforcement had surveilled the alleged gang members on social media, and later through their text messages, where they found videos of Escamilla displaying gang signs, guns, cash, and marijuana while inside his home near 32nd and Q streets, FBI Special Agent Brandon Day said in the two-part complaint against Escamilla.

Police served a search warrant on Escamilla’s residence Dec. 16, 2020, where they arrested the then-19-year-old after a brief foot pursuit, Day said in the complaint. Lincoln Police officers found a loaded 9 mm handgun, which Escamilla threw as he was running from the officers, Day said.

In Escamilla’s residence, investigators found 153 grams of marijuana, THC brownies, suspected MDMA pills, psilocybin mushrooms and 8 grams of cocaine, as well as $582 cash, a digital scale and a loaded Taurus 856 revolver, Day said.

He was convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

After serving his full prison sentence — there is no parole in federal prison — Escamilla will serve three years on supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.