 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln gang member gets 5 years in federal prison for drug charges

  • 0

A federal judge Thursday sentenced a 21-year-old Lincoln man to five years and four months in federal prison for possessing a pair of handguns while trafficking drugs.

Brandon Escamilla, who was 19 when investigators arrested him in Lincoln in December 2020, was one of 13 members of the No Name Demons gang arrested on similar charges that winter.

Brandon Escamilla

Brandon Escamilla

Law enforcement had investigated the alleged gang members on social media, and later through their text messages, where they found videos of Escamilla displaying gang signs, guns, cash and marijuana while inside his home near 32nd and Q streets, FBI Special Agent Brandon Day said in the two-part complaint against Escamilla.

People are also reading…

Police served a search warrant on Escamilla’s residence Dec. 16, 2020, where they arrested him after a brief foot pursuit. Lincoln Police officers found a loaded 9 mm handgun, which Escamilla threw as he was running from the officers.

In Escamilla’s residence, investigators found 153 grams of marijuana, THC brownies, suspected MDMA pills, psilocybin mushrooms and 8 grams of cocaine, as well as $582 cash, a digital scale and a loaded Taurus 856 revolver, Day said. 

Escamilla was convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

After serving his full prison sentence — there is no parole in federal prison — Escamilla will serve three years on supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Search warrant turns up a pound of meth at central Lincoln apartment, police say
Judge sentences ex-Lincoln magic-shop owner to 106 years to life for sexually abusing boys
Watch now: Demo starts on historic Lincoln home; plans for new house revealed

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Engineers build levitation machine in world first

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News