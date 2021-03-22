 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln firefighters put out kitchen fire early Monday
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln firefighters put out kitchen fire early Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
House fire Monday

Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called to 5040 Myrtle St. early Monday about a kitchen fire there.

 Courtesy photo

Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called to an early morning fire Monday at 5040 Myrtle St.

Capt. Nancy Crist said firefighters saw smoke coming from the home when they arrived at the 4:30 a.m. call.

They found the fire in the kitchen. Smoke detectors had alerted the sleeping resident, she said.

The fire started after a stove burner had been left on, Crist said. The home is estimated have suffered $60,000 in damage, along with $15,000 in damage to its contents.

Lincoln police identify victim of Saturday night homicide
Police: Woman arrested after making threats, showing gun at Lincoln convenience store

PHOTOS: FIREFIGHTERS IN ACTION

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden to visit US-Mexico border

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News