Lincoln firefighters put out kitchen fire early Monday

Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called to an early morning fire Monday at 5040 Myrtle St.

Capt. Nancy Crist said firefighters saw smoke coming from the home when they arrived at the 4:30 a.m. call.

They found the fire in the kitchen. Smoke detectors had alerted the sleeping resident, she said.

The fire started after a stove burner had been left on, Crist said. The home is estimated have suffered $60,000 in damage, along with $15,000 in damage to its contents.

