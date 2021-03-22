Lincoln firefighters put out kitchen fire early Monday

Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called to an early morning fire Monday at 5040 Myrtle St.
Capt. Nancy Crist said firefighters saw smoke coming from the home when they arrived at the 4:30 a.m. call.
They found the fire in the kitchen. Smoke detectors had alerted the sleeping resident, she said.
The fire started after a stove burner had been left on, Crist said. The home is estimated have suffered $60,000 in damage, along with $15,000 in damage to its contents.
PHOTOS: FIREFIGHTERS IN ACTION
