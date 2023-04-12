A firefighter was injured and a dog died after a mobile home caught fire amid gusty conditions Wednesday afternoon in north Lincoln.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to the fire, near North First Street and Cornhusker Highway, just before 2 p.m. Wednesday and found a mobile home fully engulfed, Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg said.

One firefighter was injured while fighting the blaze, which totally destroyed a mobile home at 342 Alexander Road and caused damage to the exterior of a neighboring unit, which was vacant, Gegg said.

The battalion chief declined to detail the firefighter's injuries but said they were not thought to be life-threatening. The firefighter was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Rescue crews found a deceased dog in the unit at 342 Alexander Road, but no residents were home when the flames broke out, Gegg said.

The destroyed mobile home had an assessed value of $55,300, according to Lancaster County property records.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear Wednesday afternoon.

Gegg indicated Wednesday's conditions — including a 25 mph wind from the south with gusts as strong as 33 mph — likely contributed to the fire spreading to a second mobile home.

Pointing to high winds and low humidity, the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Wednesday for 30 counties in eastern Nebraska, cautioning residents to avoid outdoor burning and warning that "any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly."

