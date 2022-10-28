Lincoln fire forces partial closure of Antelope Valley Parkway; could affect Husker traffic

A kindling fire started by a group of homeless people trying to stay warm in Lincoln late Thursday night burned too hot and damaged an overhead bridge, forcing a portion of Antelope Valley Parkway to be closed, according to officials.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to the bridge, near where the corridor intersects with Saunders Avenue, and quickly extinguished the fire at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Capt. Nancy Crist said.

But since the bridge's supports had become so heated by the flames, responders closed the bridge — which officials expect could remain closed into the weekend, when thousands of fans will voyage to Lincoln for the Husker football matchup with Illinois and volleyball match with Maryland at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, blocks south of the bridge.

Erika Hill, a Lincoln Transportation and Utilities spokeswoman, said an inspection of the bridge remained underway late Friday morning, when the extent of the damage remained unclear.

The city, though, is hopeful the bridge will be reopened by Friday night, Hill said, though the structure's status won't be fully known by late afternoon.