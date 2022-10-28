 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Lincoln fire forces partial closure of Antelope Valley Parkway; could affect Husker traffic

  • Updated
  • 0
Bridge closed

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities employees work to inspect a bridge on Friday on Antelope Valley Parkway near Saunders Avenue. A kindling fire started by a group of homeless people trying to stay warm in Lincoln late Thursday night burned too hot and damaged the overhead bridge, forcing a portion of Antelope Valley Parkway to be closed, according to officials.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

A kindling fire started by a group of homeless people trying to stay warm in Lincoln late Thursday night burned too hot and damaged an overhead bridge, forcing a portion of Antelope Valley Parkway to be closed, according to officials.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to the bridge, near where the corridor intersects with Saunders Avenue, and quickly extinguished the fire at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Capt. Nancy Crist said.

But since the bridge's supports had become so heated by the flames, responders closed the bridge — which officials expect could remain closed into the weekend, when thousands of fans will voyage to Lincoln for the Husker football matchup with Illinois and volleyball match with Maryland at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, blocks south of the bridge.

Erika Hill, a Lincoln Transportation and Utilities spokeswoman, said an inspection of the bridge remained underway late Friday morning, when the extent of the damage remained unclear.

People are also reading…

The city, though, is hopeful the bridge will be reopened by Friday night, Hill said, though the structure's status won't be fully known by late afternoon. 

Lincoln man gets prison time for starting apartment fire as officers came to arrest him for sex assault
Lancaster County wildfire rekindles, destroys another outbuilding near Olive Creek State Recreation Area
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Poll finds November election may set new midterm voter turnout record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News