Lincoln fire crews respond to UNL after underground steam valve opens

Contractors working inside the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's underground tunnel system Tuesday danced with but avoided injury after a steam valve opened, releasing 500-degree steam at pressures as high as 250 pounds per square inch, according to officials.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said rescue crews were called to UNL's Othmer Hall, 820 N. 16th St., at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after a contractor had inadvertently opened the steam valve in the tunnel system.

The contractors who had been working in the tunnel system were all able to find exit hatches, and no one was ultimately injured in the incident, Crist said.

Fire crews searched the tunnel system after UNL maintenance employees cut the steam source and closed the valve, Crist said.