 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Lincoln fire crews rescue cyclist from Deadmans Run early Friday morning

  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln fire crews rescued an injured man early Friday morning after he apparently crashed his bike into Deadmans Run, a ravine near 70th and P streets, falling around 25 feet toward the edge of the creek.

Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said a passerby called authorities to the scene at around 5:45 a.m. Friday after spotting the man near the creek's edge, with this bike lying nearby.

Crews arrived on scene at 5:53 a.m., and less than 10 minutes later had lifted the man out of the ravine using a metal basket and a pully system, Crist said.

The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital but was in stable condition Friday morning, Crist said.

Nearly 400 pounds of marijuana found in I-80 traffic stop near Waco
'We need to get him out' — Lincoln man, police officer reflect on rescue of driver from southeast Lincoln pond
Kearney man arrested after Nebraska state troopers find 8 lbs. of meth in his car
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elephant chases down a safari group in India

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News