Lincoln fire crews rescue 8-month-old dog from Highlands house fire, officials say

  • Updated
Lincoln fire crews rescued an 8-month-old yellow Labrador from a burning house near the city's northwestern edge Monday night after the home's residents were unable to retrieve the dog despite multiple attempts, according to officials.

Two residents and one dog had already made it out of the house at 5541 N.W. Third St. when crews responded to the blaze around 11 p.m. Monday, Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said.

'Hero' dog alerts Lincoln couple to overnight house fire

A man had reentered the house several times in an effort to save the puppy but wasn't able to retrieve the dog, Crist said. Fire crews later found the dog — rattled, but unharmed — underneath a bed before bringing the Lab to safety.

The fire — which Crist said originated inside a pellet smoker on the family's back deck before spreading into the attic and throughout the house — caused $125,000 in damage to the structure and another $50,000 in damage to contents. No one was injured in the blaze.

