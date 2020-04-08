You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responds to fire near 70th and Yankee Hill
An inappropriately discarded cigarette caused $50,000 in damage to a house near 70th Street and Yankee Hill Road on Wednesday afternoon, Fire Inspector Ken Hilger said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to the fire on the 7200 block of Rachel Road around 4:30 p.m.

The occupants of the home were alerted by a smoke alarm and got out without injury along with their two dogs. 

