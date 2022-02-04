 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Lincoln Fire and Rescue battles roof fire at Zoetis manufacturing plant

  • Updated
  • 0

A fire that broke out about 6 a.m. Friday forced firefighters to cut through the roof of Lincoln's Zoetis manufacturing plant to battle the blaze, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue. 

Capt. Nancy Crist said crews were able to put the fire out with water cans after using ladder trucks to access the roof of the plant at 601 W. Cornhusker Highway.

The fire started in the insulation between the plant's metal roof and rubber membrane. Crist said firefighters cut through the exterior metal to get water on the fire.

She said there was a construction crew on the roof when the fire started, but it's unclear what caused the blaze. She said she wasn't sure how much damage was done.

The plant is Zoetis' largest, producing pharmaceutical products and vaccines.

Watch Now: Beatrice man sentenced to probation for shooting death
1 person killed in horse barn fire near Bennington; 9 horses also die
Suspect arrested in Lincoln theft of 'Forged in Fire' sword, other weapons
Fire logo 2020 for Lincoln
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

One in serious condition after crash

One in serious condition after crash

One person was seriously injured Friday after a crash at the intersection of Antelope Valley Parkway and Salt Creek Roadway, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden mandates labor pacts on big federal projects

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News