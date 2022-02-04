Lincoln Fire and Rescue battles roof fire at Zoetis manufacturing plant

A fire that broke out about 6 a.m. Friday forced firefighters to cut through the roof of Lincoln's Zoetis manufacturing plant to battle the blaze, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Capt. Nancy Crist said crews were able to put the fire out with water cans after using ladder trucks to access the roof of the plant at 601 W. Cornhusker Highway.

The fire started in the insulation between the plant's metal roof and rubber membrane. Crist said firefighters cut through the exterior metal to get water on the fire.

She said there was a construction crew on the roof when the fire started, but it's unclear what caused the blaze. She said she wasn't sure how much damage was done.

The plant is Zoetis' largest, producing pharmaceutical products and vaccines.

