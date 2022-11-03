Lincoln Fire and Rescue adds 2 new engines, 1 ambulance to fleet

In a move that officials say will provide a boost to Lincoln's public safety efforts and help update an aging fleet of emergency vehicles, the city on Thursday unveiled two new fire engines and a new ambulance.

The fire engines — one of which will operate out of Station 10 in north Lincoln, the other at Station 14 in the Highlands — replace engines that have been in use since 1996 and 2006, respectively, Lincoln Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Engler said.

And the new ambulance, which will replace the busiest medic unit in the city, is the first in the city's fleet to be equipped with four-wheel drive, Engler said at a Thursday news conference, where he appeared alongside Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and other fire department officials.

"This is a significant boost to the health of our apparatus fleet," Engler said. "As your fire chief, I'm committed to the health and ongoing maintenance of the fire apparatuses because firefighter safety and work efficiency is paramount to protect both our firefighters ... and the community."

The two engines cost $611,156 each. The ambulance cost $286,000. The city paid for the vehicle with a portion of an $8.4 million federal CARES Act grant.

Engler highlighted the attention to detail that went into designing the engines, which are dictated by a local committee that has produced "one of the most copied specifications in the industry."

Among upgrades included in the engines are enhanced emergency lighting, a filtration system that removes cancer-causing particles from the cab and a cutting edge emissions control system, Engler said.

Capt. Nancy Crist said the old engines will be retired. Such trucks removed from firehouses are often used for parts, though sometimes the city sells retired fire engines to other departments, she said. Neither of the two recently retired engines are expected to be sold.

The two new fire engines are the latest of seven engines purchased for the fire department since Gaylor Baird took office, she said, a part of $184 million in investments into Lincoln Fire and Rescue since 2019.

Gaylor Baird touted the vehicle upgrades and personnel increases at both the fire and police departments and repeatedly emphasized her commitment to public safety — a message that comes as conservative candidates seeking to replace her in the mayor's office next spring have placed an emphasis on support of law enforcement.

"Simply put, public safety is our community's and my administration's highest priority," she said. "We are delivering on that priority."