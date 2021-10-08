 Skip to main content
Lincoln family's dog bites toddler, who had to be hospitalized, police say
Lincoln family's dog bites toddler, who had to be hospitalized, police say

It’s important for everyone to know how to act around dogs. The American Kennel Club recommends teaching kids the proper way to treat dogs from an early age. Always ask a dog’s owner if it’s okay for you to pet their dog, some dogs don’t react well to strangers. Before petting a dog, allow them to sniff the back of your hand and never run towards a dog. It’s good to know how to read a dog’s body language, if they look like they don’t want to be approached then leave them alone. Never leave children and dogs unattended, even if you think the dog is safe, there is still a chance that they could bite a child. Properly socializing and training your dog is the best way to prevent dog biting incidents.

Lincoln police were dispatched to an area hospital late Thursday night after a 17-month-old child was attacked by a dog, according to law enforcement.

Officer Erin Spilker said the child was hospitalized with serious head injuries at around 11:40 p.m. Thursday after the child was bitten by the family's dog. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, Spilker said.

The incident happened near Gaslight Lane and Northwest Sixth Street, according to police.

Spilker said the Animal Control division of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

