Lincoln family's dog bites toddler, who had to be hospitalized, police say

Lincoln police were dispatched to an area hospital late Thursday night after a 17-month-old child was attacked by a dog, according to law enforcement.
Officer Erin Spilker said the child was hospitalized with serious head injuries at around 11:40 p.m. Thursday after the child was bitten by the family's dog. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, Spilker said.
The incident happened near Gaslight Lane and Northwest Sixth Street, according to police.
Spilker said the Animal Control division of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is assisting with the ongoing investigation.
