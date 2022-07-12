Lincoln family reported losing $700K to cryptocurrency fraud, police say

Three relatives of a Lincoln family are out a combined $700,000 in a cryptocurrency scam, according to Lincoln Police.

Police Sgt. Todd Vollmer said the victims — 39, 43 and 77 years old — reported the internet fraud Monday.

He said they told police they had been investing online in cryptocurrency and started having problems in early March. When their accounts got locked, they were told to invest more to get them unlocked.

They ultimately decided to report the fraud when they couldn't regain access to their funds.

Vollmer said the 43-year-old reported being out $335,000, the 39-year-old out $220,000 and the 77-year-old $145,000.

The investigation is ongoing.