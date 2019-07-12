A Lincoln man was told by his bank Wednesday that he owed about $3,000 because his 15-year-old daughter's account was overdrawn, police said.
The teen said she had received a message on the TikTok app that she had enough followers to begin earning money, Officer Angela Sands said, so she gave her online bank username and password.
Four fraudulent checks totaling almost $8,000 were deposited into her account, Sands said, and $2,000 was taken out by an unknown person. The teen also had spent about $1,000 of the money.