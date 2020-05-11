Lincoln family fled out window to get away from drunk woman making threats, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A woman and five teenagers fled out an apartment window early Sunday after another woman drunkenly came at the kids with a knife, police say.

Police arrested Lucy Lookinghorse on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

Officer Erin Spilker said just after 3 a.m. Sunday police were called to the 1800 block of Knox Street on a woman's report that an intoxicated guest in her home had threatened her teenage children, then grabbed a knife and came toward them.

The woman told police she was able to lock Lookinghorse in a bedroom, where she kicked at the door. A man who lives there held the door shut while the rest of the family climbed out a window to get away, Spilker said.

She said when police arrived Lookinghorse resisted arrest, breaking a window and throwing a laptop into the parking lot.

Police found several knives, including one identified as the knife with which she had come at the teenagers, in the bedroom where she was arrested.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

