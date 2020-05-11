Lincoln family fled out window to get away from drunk woman making threats, police say

×
A woman and five teenagers fled out an apartment window early Sunday after another woman drunkenly came at the kids with a knife, police say.
Police arrested Lucy Lookinghorse on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
Officer Erin Spilker said just after 3 a.m. Sunday police were called to the 1800 block of Knox Street on a woman's report that an intoxicated guest in her home had threatened her teenage children, then grabbed a knife and came toward them.
Lucy Lookinghorse
Courtesy photo
The woman told police she was able to lock Lookinghorse in a bedroom, where she kicked at the door. A man who lives there held the door shut while the rest of the family climbed out a window to get away, Spilker said.
She said when police arrived Lookinghorse resisted arrest, breaking a window and throwing a laptop into the parking lot.
Police found several knives, including one identified as the knife with which she had come at the teenagers, in the bedroom where she was arrested.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Last, First Name: LOOKINGHORSE, LUCY Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 12/21/1986 Booking Time: 05/10/2020 / 05:23:21 Charges:
TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A) USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY (F2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Last, First Name: MADRID, STEVEN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 12/20/1984 Booking Time: 05/10/2020 / 04:46:01 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Last, First Name: MOORE, KADEEM Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/20/1993 Booking Time: 05/10/2020 / 00:07:05 Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 2ND DEG (M3) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Last, First Name: DARNELL, EVAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/11/1992 Booking Time: 05/09/2020 / 23:58:18 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Last, First Name: THOMAS, CHRISTOPHER Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/24/1983 Booking Time: 05/09/2020 / 21:11:12 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Last, First Name: CLINE, STEVEN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/21/1991 Booking Time: 05/09/2020 / 19:52:24 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Last, First Name: FENSTER, TROY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/03/1966 Booking Time: 05/09/2020 / 17:29:55 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) DUI-4TH >.15 OR W/REFUSAL CHEM TEST (F3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Last, First Name: COLEMAN, MARCELL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/03/1971 Booking Time: 05/09/2020 / 09:31:38 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Last, First Name: HUBBARD, MARIAH Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 02/02/1997 Booking Time: 05/09/2020 / 07:32:50 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Last, First Name: SWANGER, DEREK Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/05/1984 Booking Time: 05/09/2020 / 01:47:31 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 2ND DEG (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Last, First Name: HOSKINS, AUTUMN Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 09/22/2000 Booking Time: 05/09/2020 / 00:26:46 Charges:
3RD DEG ASSAULT ON OFFICER (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Last, First Name: SVOBODA, JASON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/22/1976 Booking Time: 05/09/2020 / 00:15:09 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Last, First Name: THOMAS, JEREMEY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/27/1993 Booking Time: 05/08/2020 / 23:43:47
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Last, First Name: MILLER, JONATHAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/10/1992 Booking Time: 05/08/2020 / 23:15:46
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Last, First Name: LOFTON, MALCOM Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/04/2000 Booking Time: 05/08/2020 / 21:28:26 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R) DOMESTIC ASSAULT,3RD DEG-PREGNANT WOMAN (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Last, First Name: DEAN, SHAUN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/20/1984 Booking Time: 05/08/2020 / 19:31:31 Charges:
VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1) VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Last, First Name: NEEMANN, SAMANTHA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 08/09/1988 Booking Time: 05/08/2020 / 19:19:52 Charges:
THEFT BY DECEPTION $5000/MORE (F2A) THEFT BY DECEPTION $5000/MORE (F2A)
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
