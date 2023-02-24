A student brought a loaded gun to Prescott Elementary School and threatened another student, prompting a police response Friday.

According to a Lincoln Public Schools news release, a fifth grade student showed another student a handgun in their backpack and "made concerning comments about violence toward that student."

A student alerted their teacher and administrators were contacted. They removed the backpack, which was hanging on a coat hook, and brought it to the school's office.

Police were called to the school at 1930 S. 20th St. and found a loaded handgun in the backpack. The students involved were interviewed by police and families notified.

"The student who brought the firearm to school will be facing legal consequences," LPS said in a news release. "We will continue to work with Lincoln Police and Lincoln Public Schools Security to ensure a safe learning environment for everyone at Prescott."

LPS said it did not have to resort to using its Standard Response Protocols -- a set of protocols used when a security threat arises, such as going into lockdown.

“This is a phone call that a superintendent never wants to receive, but I was very proud of our Prescott administrators and staff in how they remained calm and kept students safe during this incident," LPS Superintendent Paul Gausman said in a statement. "We are appreciative of Lincoln Police and their quick reaction to the situation. Lincoln Police have been a great collaborative partner in keeping our schools safe.”

