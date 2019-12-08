Lincoln East students sent to hospital after incident during theater competition in North Platte

Two Lincoln East students were taken to the hospital after an incident during a theater competition at North Platte High School on Saturday afternoon.

According to an email sent out to Lincoln East theater families, one student was carrying another as part of the play when they fell off the stage. The drop was approximately four feet.

The play was stopped and both students were transported to the hospital for further evaluation. The message sent to families did not identify either student or the extent of their injuries.

