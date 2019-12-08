Lincoln East students sent to hospital after fall during theater competition in North Platte

Two Lincoln East students were taken to the hospital after an incident during a theater competition at North Platte High School on Saturday afternoon.
You have free articles remaining.
According to an email sent out to Lincoln East theater families, one student was carrying another as part of a one-act play when they fell off the stage. The drop was approximately four feet. The play was stopped and both students were transported to the hospital.
A statement released by North Platte Superintendent Ron Hanson identified one of the students as Aedan Strauss.
"The entire staff and administration of North Platte Public Schools would like to offer Aedan well wishes on a speedy recovery," the statement said. "Our thoughts are with him, his family, and fellow performers during this time."