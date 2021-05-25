Lincoln drug bust nets an estimated $125K in pills, pot, LSD and mushrooms

Investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster Narcotics Task Force carried a search warrant into a home on the 2800 block of North Third Street on Friday, and they carried out:

More than 4 pounds of marijuana; nearly 3 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms; 3,604 oxycodone pills; 1,281 Alprazolam pills; 855 hits of LSD; 209 THC syringes; nearly $2,300 in cash; and four firearms.

The drugs had an estimated street value of about $125,000, Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said Tuesday.

The seizure started just before 9 a.m., when investigators visited the home on a tip that someone was selling drugs out of it, she said.

They contacted three men: 22-year-old Gustav Rockey, his roommate and a 20-year-old visitor.

The visitor had an outstanding warrant -- and THC wax in his wallet -- and was arrested. Rockey and his roommate each turned over a glass pipe and bags of marijuana and were allowed to leave.

Investigators then applied for the search warrant and found the drugs, guns and cash inside the home.