Lincoln drivers identified in crash that killed motorcyclist on West O Street

The Lincoln man who died Saturday after a crash involving his Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Hyundai sedan has been identified as 45-year-old Jeffery T. Zeiger.

Zeiger was headed west on West O Street at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday when the Hyundai, driven by 32-year-old Marciyanna Nielsen, pulled onto the street and into Zeiger's path near Northwest 19th Street, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

First responders took Zieger by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died.

In a state crash report filed Tuesday, Lincoln Police Investigator Nicholas Vest said Nielsen, who was facing south on Northwest 19th Street, had crept into the intersection as she waited to turn east onto West O Street. But one of the eastbound cars she was waiting for to pass then entered the middle turning lane, blocking her path across the roadway.

Nielsen then tried to turn west and loop around the vehicle, and as she did, Zieger proceeded through the intersection from the west and collided with Nielson's sedan, which was blocking westbound traffic, according to the report.

Police have not ticketed Nielsen, who was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash, Vest said in the report.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.