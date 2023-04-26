The Lincoln motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in northeast Lincoln on Tuesday has been identified as 21-year-old Braedon Timm, according to police records.

Timm died at a local hospital after crashing into an SUV near 84th and Holdrege streets at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, said Erika Thomas, a spokeswoman for the Lincoln Police Department.

The investigator's motor vehicle crash report, filed Wednesday by Lincoln Police Investigator Alan Pickering, indicates that the 21-year-old was riding his Kawasaki motorcycle south on 84th Street and continued through the intersection at Holdrege Street.

As the the 21-year-old proceeded into the intersection, 75-year-old Michel Drahota of Lincoln was turning left onto Holdrege Street from the northbound lane of 84th Street, according to the crash report.

Timm crashed into Drahota's Toyota RAV4, Pickering said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took Timm to a local hospital, where he died Tuesday, said Thomas.

Timm was a 2020 graduate of Lincoln North Star High School.

Drahota wasn't injured in the crash. A passenger in her SUV, a 78-year-old Lincoln woman, suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized, Thomas said.

Investigators don't suspect that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, but Thomas said witnesses reported Timm was speeding in the moments before the crash.

Police haven't cited Drahota, though Pickering said in the crash report that the 75-year-old failed to yield the right of way to Timm in an action that contributed to the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

Thomas asked anyone who witnessed the crash to call the Police Department's nonemergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 if they wish to remain anonymous.

