Lincoln driver, motorcyclist identified in fatal Monday night crash

Both drivers involved in a Monday night collision that killed a 28-year-old motorcyclist near 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway on Monday have been identified.

Pierce White, of Lincoln, had been riding his 2006 Suzuki C50 west on Cornhusker Highway around 6:30 p.m. when an eastbound sedan, driven by 18-year-old Alexis Kelly, turned left on 35th and collided with the motorcyclist, according to the crash report filed in the case.

White, who had a green traffic signal when he entered the intersection and was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, died at the scene, investigators said.

Witnesses told Lincoln Police that White tried to stop but ultimately wasn't able to before colliding with Kelly's sedan as it turned, according to the crash report.

The police tested Kelly's urine for suspected drug presence, according to the crash report.

It's unclear what kind of drug officers suspected the 18-year-old to be under the influence of at the time of the crash. No test results were indicated on the document.

No citations have been issued.