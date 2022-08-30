 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Lincoln driver, motorcyclist identified in fatal Monday night crash

  • Updated
  • 0

Both drivers involved in a Monday night collision that killed a 28-year-old motorcyclist near 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway on Monday have been identified. 

Pierce White, of Lincoln, had been riding his 2006 Suzuki C50 west on Cornhusker Highway around 6:30 p.m. when an eastbound sedan, driven by 18-year-old Alexis Kelly, turned left on 35th and collided with the motorcyclist, according to the crash report filed in the case. 

Man robs U-Stop across from Lincoln Police headquarters, police say
Body of 30-year-old Council Bluffs man pulled from Missouri River

White, who had a green traffic signal when he entered the intersection and was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, died at the scene, investigators said.

Witnesses told Lincoln Police that White tried to stop but ultimately wasn't able to before colliding with Kelly's sedan as it turned, according to the crash report.

The police tested Kelly's urine for suspected drug presence, according to the crash report.

People are also reading…

It's unclear what kind of drug officers suspected the 18-year-old to be under the influence of at the time of the crash. No test results were indicated on the document.

No citations have been issued.

Woman found dead after Gage County fire

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Getting approved for a mortgage is much harder for black homebuyers in US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News