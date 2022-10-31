Lincoln driver in Randolph Street crash that killed 6 was drunk, police say

Nearly a month after six Nebraskans died in what police officials described as "the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory," authorities say the driver, 26-year-old Johnathon Kurth, had been intoxicated when his car careened off Randolph Street and into a tree at 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 2.

Kurth died at the scene near 56th and Randolph streets, where his eastbound Honda Accord struck a curb, left the street and crashed into a tree, the Lincoln Police Department announced in a Monday afternoon news release. The car had been traveling 100 mph moments before the crash, police said.

Four passengers, along with Kurth, died at the scene of the crash. Those pronounced dead at 5630 Randolph St. were Octavias Farr, 21, of Lincoln; Benjamin Lenagh, 23, of Omaha; Jonathan Koch, 22, of Lincoln; and Nicholas Bisesi, 22, of Lincoln.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews extricated 24-year-old Cassie Brenner from the wreckage and rushed her to a hospital, but the Lincoln woman died of her injuries Oct. 2.

"I've been with this department for 25 years and can't remember anything as horrible," Assistant Lincoln Police Chief Michon Morrow said then.

Monday's news release offers a new glimpse into the crash that had largely remained the subject of unanswered questions for nearly a month as much about what led up to it remained unclear, even to investigators.

Bisesi, Lenagh, Koch and Brenner were all in the back seat of the Accord, according to the crash report filed in the incident.

None of them were wearing a seat belt when the Honda careened off the street at 100 mph, according to electronic data collected from the vehicle's airbag control module. The posted speed limit is 25 mph on Randolph Street.

Both Kurth and Farr, the front-seat passenger, were belted in, according to the crash report.

When the crash report was filed two days after the collision, investigators didn't know know exactly how fast the Accord was going, whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, whether the driver was distracted or whether the vehicle malfunctioned, according to the document.

Completed toxicology tests indicated Kurth's BAC at the time was .211, more than twice the legal limit.

Joshua Warren had been with several of passengers in the lead-up to the crash, and had nearly climbed in Kurth's car with them in the early morning hours of Oct. 2, but at the last minute decided to retrieve his car from the downtown garage where he had parked it, he said.

Warren watched the Husker football game at the Railyard with Koch and Brenner, he said, before heading to the O Street dance club Junction, where the three — along with Kurth and Farr — spent "most of the night," he said.

At around 1 a.m., Kurth, Farr and others — Warren isn't sure who — left the club and headed to The Bar. They all started to regroup on the sidewalk near 14th and R streets about 45 minutes later, Warren said, as Kurth pulled the car around.

"I decided I didn't want to leave my car downtown, so I just turned around at about 1:45-ish and headed back to my car," he told the Journal Star. "And that was the last I heard of them. ... I assumed they'd find a way home."

In the aftermath of the crash, Warren — who said he was close friends with Koch, Brenner, Kurth and Farr but had only met Bisesi and Lenagh that night — grappled with "a lot of weird inconsistencies from that night, with other nights, that don't add up."

Among them, he said, was the location of the crash. Koch, Farr and Brenner lived in a house together on South Street — the corridor the group often took home after Friday or Saturday nights out.

The timing of the crash also raises questions for Warren, who said the group was gearing up to leave the downtown area a full 30 minutes before the crash occurred at 56th and Randolph, only an eight minute drive.

And perhaps the greatest source of confusion and grief is the speed of Kurth's Honda as it barreled down Randolph Street.

"Why they were going that fast, we don't, we just — it doesn't," he said, pausing. "It's never been like that with John driving before."

In the days after the collision, police officials described it as "the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory.”

The wreck, too, came amid what has been a particularly deadly year for motorists in the city, where 23 people have died in 17 fatal crashes in the first 10 months of the year, said Lincoln Police Sgt. Michael Muff, who oversees the department's traffic division and crash investigation unit, and who has the grim figures memorized.

"It's the highest I've seen, or that we've seen around here," he told the Journal Star. "And there's still year left, which worries me."

There were 20 fatal crashes in Lincoln in 2003, the only other year since at least 1989 in which the city has seen more than 19 fatal crashes in a year, according to department data.

Along with Investigator Grant Powell, Muff, who joined LPD in 1997 and has led the traffic unit since 2017, is one of two department employees who responds to nearly every fatal crash in Lincoln — often called to the scene afterhours to begin an investigation that will last for weeks.

As soon as police arrive, the scene of a fatal or life-threatening crash becomes of carefully choregraphed investigation — one that includes road closures, calls to several city and county offices, towing, witness interviews, sobriety tests, 3D imaging and intense documentation that, often, becomes an essential foundation of a criminal prosecution.

"We have one shot at this," Muff said in an Oct. 19 interview, during which he was not permitted to comment directly on the Randolph Street crash. "Here's our evidence."

And even in cases like the Randolph Street crash, when no criminal charges could be filed, the investigation marches on.

"Families need answers," Muff said. "We need to have some answers for the family."

That pursuit of answers is what defines much of Muff's job, in which he serves, among his countless roles, as a liaison between the slow-moving criminal justice system and heart wrenched families.

It's this role, more than any other one, that consumes Muff's days in the wake of crashes like the one on Randolph Street, as he tries to answer unanswerable questions posed from grieving mothers and fathers, their lives permanently upended by a collisions that start and end in a matter of milliseconds.

"As a police officer, when you're dealing with just seeing evidence, that's one thing. But once you start dealing with families, that, of course, impacts you," Muff said, as his phone began to ring.

"Sorry about this," he said, as he pulled his department-issued iPhone from his pocket and read the name that flashed across the screen, checking to see if Lincoln had witnessed another fatal crash.

"Nope," he said, silencing his phone.