A 51-year-old Lincoln man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an unidentified driver crashed a stolen sedan into the man's Chevrolet pickup truck in north Lincoln on Monday, according to police.

The 51-year-old told police he was driving south on 27th Street through a green traffic light at Old Dairy Road just before 7 a.m. Monday when two vehicles pulled onto 27th Street from a driveway on the east side of the road, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

One of the cars — a 2010 Honda Accord — crashed into the 51-year-old's truck, Kocian said.

A teenage male exited the car and ran from the scene, while the other car — a red Ford Focus — fled south down 27th Street, Kocian said. Police haven't found the teen or the missing Ford.

Officers later determined that the Honda left at the crash scene had been reported stolen March 28 from a residence near Lewis Avenue and Superior Street, Kocian said.

And a Ford Focus matching the one that fled the crash scene had been reported stolen that same morning, Kocian said.

An investigation into the crash — and the thefts that preceded it — is ongoing.

