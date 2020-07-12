Lincoln doctor in recovery for opioid addiction says, 'I don't know how I didn't die'

It will be free and confidential and connect doctors with a peer mentor in Nebraska who will coach them to help them move forward, she said.

Reynoldson said the concept is the same as the safety announcement when you board a plane: You have to put on your oxygen mask before you put on anyone else's.

"They need to be operating at 110%," she said.

Fraser said it will be good for Nebraska doctors to know they have someone they can talk to if they have a problem and need help.

"It's going to be great for the state to get this going," he said.

Fraser said he had a beautiful office at 70th and Van Dorn streets. He got there at 6:30 a.m. and ran an urgent care clinic three nights a week. That's what he thought his life would be.

Then, back in 2012, he got prostate cancer (he's in remission now), and a doctor prescribed him 60 hydrocodone pills for his back that was hurting him, he said.

"That's when my brain got addicted," he said.

After that, Fraser said, he used an employee complaining about back pain to get his first pills. And landed on probation with the medical board. But he didn't stop.