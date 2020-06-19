Lincoln doctor gets probation for obtaining prescription drugs by fraud

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln doctor was sentenced Friday to four years of probation for obtaining prescription drugs by fraud.

Dr. Jeffrey Fraser pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Omaha.

In a June 2018 indictment, Fraser was accused of using patients and employees to obtain hydrocodone and oxycodone for his personal use between March 2014 and January 2018.

Fraser, 63, also was accused of being addicted to hydrocodone and oxycodone and in possession of a Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver. Prosecutors dropped that charge in exchange for his plea.

His medical license was suspended in 2018 but was reinstated on a probationary term last year.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 12

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.