Lincoln doctor gets probation for obtaining prescription drugs by fraud
Lincoln doctor gets probation for obtaining prescription drugs by fraud

A Lincoln doctor was sentenced Friday to four years of probation for obtaining prescription drugs by fraud.

Dr. Jeffrey Fraser pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Omaha.

In a June 2018 indictment, Fraser was accused of using patients and employees to obtain hydrocodone and oxycodone for his personal use between March 2014 and January 2018.

Lincoln doctor indicted for allegedly obtaining prescription drugs by fraud

Fraser, 63, also was accused of being addicted to hydrocodone and oxycodone and in possession of a Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver. Prosecutors dropped that charge in exchange for his plea.

His medical license was suspended in 2018 but was reinstated on a probationary term last year.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

