Lincoln doctor arrested, suspected of drug fraud to feed opioid addiction

Digilio had eight pills, $950 and a pistol in his possession, Wagner said, and investigators found 63 pills and no prescription for them in Hughes' car, he added.

Deputies jailed Digilio on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm during a drug offense.

Hughes was booked on suspicion of possession of narcotics with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance obtained through fraud.

Deputies investigated the case along with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Licensure Unit.

Hughes has had a physician's license in Nebraska since 1995, but records show the state has disciplined him in the past over concerns about substance abuse problems.

State medical license officials put Hughes on probation in 2003 after he completed in-patient addiction treatment in Minnesota, and extended his probation because he was found intoxicated and passed out while caring for a small child in 2005, according to the probation filings.

The state ultimately revoked his license in 2006 after a random drug test found an opioid medication in his system in violation of his probation, the records said.