Lincoln dad accused of profiting off sex videos of teen daughter

A 39-year-old Lincoln father has been arrested and charged with felony child abuse for his alleged involvement in the online sale of nude videos of his 16-year-old daughter.

The girl says he forced her to do it.

Lincoln police say the investigation started when an officer came across two teenage runaway sisters early April 25 in a traffic stop.

They'd been reported missing three weeks earlier.

One of them, a 17-year-old, told police she was afraid to go home because she was afraid of her father, who she said was verbally and physically abusive. In an affidavit for the man's arrest, police said she alleged that in March when she was 16 he made her take nude videos of herself to sell to help him make money.

When police took her and her sister home and asked the father about the allegation, he said he knew she was selling videos but denied any involvement.

Shortly after officers left, she ran away again. Police found her nearby with her boyfriend, who said he'd seen her father chasing her, yelling he was going to kill her. The girl told the officer her father had forced her to make sex videos with her boyfriend so he could sell them on Snapchat.