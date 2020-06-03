Lincoln dad accused of profiting off sex videos of teen daughter

A 39-year-old Lincoln father has been arrested and charged with felony child abuse for his alleged involvement in the online sale of nude videos of his 16-year-old daughter.
The girl says he forced her to do it.
Lincoln police say the investigation started when an officer came across two teenage runaway sisters early April 25 in a traffic stop.
They'd been reported missing three weeks earlier.
One of them, a 17-year-old, told police she was afraid to go home because she was afraid of her father, who she said was verbally and physically abusive. In an affidavit for the man's arrest, police said she alleged that in March when she was 16 he made her take nude videos of herself to sell to help him make money.
When police took her and her sister home and asked the father about the allegation, he said he knew she was selling videos but denied any involvement.
Shortly after officers left, she ran away again. Police found her nearby with her boyfriend, who said he'd seen her father chasing her, yelling he was going to kill her. The girl told the officer her father had forced her to make sex videos with her boyfriend so he could sell them on Snapchat.
When police went back and interviewed the father he said he never would've allowed her to make the videos, but he was "never going to say no to money."
Police took the sisters into protective custody and placed them with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Police say they found texts between the 17-year-old girl and her father that showed he knew about the videos being sold online, yet had made no attempt to report the sexual exploitation of his daughter. And they arrested him for child abuse.
