Lincoln cyclist in stable condition following Monday night crash, police say

An 18-year-old Lincoln cyclist who was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Monday night after a collision with a Chevrolet pickup is in critical but stable condition, police said Wednesday morning.
Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said the man was crossing Cotner Boulevard at around 8:15 p.m. Monday when the Chevy pickup turned south from the westbound lane of A Street onto Cotner, colliding with the 18-year-old.
The pickup driver told police he had a green light, though it's unclear which party had the right of way.
Kocian said it was unclear if the cyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police have not issued any citations stemming from the crash.