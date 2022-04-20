 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln cyclist in stable condition following Monday night crash, police say

An 18-year-old Lincoln cyclist who was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Monday night after a collision with a Chevrolet pickup is in critical but stable condition, police said Wednesday morning.

Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said the man was crossing Cotner Boulevard at around 8:15 p.m. Monday when the Chevy pickup turned south from the westbound lane of A Street onto Cotner, colliding with the 18-year-old.

The pickup driver told police he had a green light, though it's unclear which party had the right of way.

Kocian said it was unclear if the cyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police have not issued any citations stemming from the crash.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

