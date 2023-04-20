Rescue crews took a cyclist to a local hospital in critical condition early Thursday morning after he was struck while crossing West O Street shortly before 2 a.m., according to police.

The cyclist, a 37-year-old Lincoln man, was crossing the roadway near First Street, just east of Salt Creek, at around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a 60-year-old motorist, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

The 60-year-old told police he was headed west through the intersection with a green traffic signal when the cyclist entered O Street, Kocian said.

Police do not suspect drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, Kocian said. The cyclist was in "critical but stable" condition Thursday morning, he said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police have not issued any citations stemming from the collision.

