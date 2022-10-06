Lincoln cutting suspect had shouted racial slur before attack, police allege

The suspect in a cutting at a downtown Lincoln bus stop had shouted a racial slur in the moments before the attack Wednesday afternoon, prompting an altercation that later hospitalized a 16-year-old girl, according to police.

Officers responded to the bus stop, near 11th and N streets, at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after a woman in her 20s cut the 16-year-old in her left arm, causing non-life-threatening injuries, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Witnesses told investigators that the suspect — who remains unidentified and at large — had witnessed an altercation between two males at the bus stop and shouted a racial slur toward the men, Kocian said.

That's when the teenage girl intervened, confronting the woman over her use of the slur. A physical altercation ensued, Kocian said, and the woman cut the teen before fleeing southbound on foot.

Police haven't found the woman, who Kocian said has dark, braided hair and was wearing a blue shirt when she fled the bus stop Wednesday afternoon.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took 16-year-old by ambulance to a local hospital, where she was treated for the injury to her arm.

Wednesday's cutting marks at least the third stabbing or cutting at the bus stop this year.

In July, 29-year-old Hser Htoo stabbed a 37-year-old man causing life-threatening injuries after the two were removed from a StarTran bus amid a dispute, according to police.

And in February, 40-year-old Mario Martinez attacked a 69-year-old man near the bus stop in an apparent random act of violence that resulted in serious injuries, the police said then.

"There are officers that position themselves (at) that bus stop pretty regularly," Kocian said Thursday. "But, as with anything else, you can't be everywhere all the time. So efforts are being made.

"It's just that this incident happened to occur when the officer was not on location."