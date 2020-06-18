Lincoln couple pulled 90-year-old man from burning car, chief deputy says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Lincoln couple are being credited with saving a 90-year-old man's life after pulling him from a burning car Wednesday night.

Chief Deputy Lancaster County Sheriff Todd Duncan said the man and woman, who both are 31, were driving on Wittstruck Road near South 96th Street when they saw smoke and flames coming from the engine area of a white Subaru.

When they got closer, he said, they saw an elderly man in the driver's seat.

Duncan said the two pulled over and jumped out, got the seat belt off the man and pulled him from the car to safety, "at which point the car was engulfed in flames."

"Really quick thinking and great work by a couple of good Samaritans and probably saved this gentleman's life," he said.

Duncan said firefighters with Bennet Fire and Rescue said later it appeared an electrical issue had caused the 2014 Subaru to overheat and ignite.

He said the 90-year-old man had driven to his mailbox and had been trying to restart his car when he saw smoke coming from the engine.

