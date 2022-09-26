Lincoln corrections center inmate walks away after leaving for church, authorities say

A woman who had been incarcerated at Lincoln's community corrections facility is now considered an escapee after she left the low-security prison for a church visit Sunday morning and didn't return, according to authorities.

Krista Foley, 33, had been incarcerated since October 2021 and was serving a three-year sentence on a weapons charge out of Douglas County, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

Foley had a tentative release date of Aug. 28, 2024, but is now at large.

Inmates at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln are, with pre-approval, allowed to participate in off-site work opportunities or attend school or religious services without direct supervision. Foley was on such a trip when she absconded Sunday, according to authorities.

Foley is a 145-pound, 5-foot-1-inch white woman who has brown hair and brown eyes. The corrections department asked anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.