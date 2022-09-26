 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln corrections center inmate walks away after leaving for church, authorities say

A woman who had been incarcerated at Lincoln's community corrections facility is now considered an escapee after she left the low-security prison for a church visit Sunday morning and didn't return, according to authorities. 

Krista Foley, 33, had been incarcerated since October 2021 and was serving a three-year sentence on a weapons charge out of Douglas County, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release. 

Foley had a tentative release date of Aug. 28, 2024, but is now at large. 

Inmates at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln are, with pre-approval, allowed to participate in off-site work opportunities or attend school or religious services without direct supervision. Foley was on such a trip when she absconded Sunday, according to authorities. 

Foley is a 145-pound, 5-foot-1-inch white woman who has brown hair and brown eyes. The corrections department asked anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Krista Foley

Foley 

 Courtesy photo
