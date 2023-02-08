Apartments planned for former Green's site; Lincoln hopes $6M in stimulus will help build West Haymarket park; Nebraska football turns to 2024 recruiting class.
A man serving time at Lincoln's Community Corrections facility is considered an escapee after leaving the facility and tampering with his electronic monitor on Thursday, officials say.
Cristopher Foster, 36, has been incarcerated since January 2021
and was serving four to six years for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person out of Douglas County, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release. He has a tentative release date of August. The electric monitoring company alerted prison officials that Foster's device had been tampered with Thursday afternoon. It was removed near South Coddington Avenue and West A Street.
Inmates at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln are, with pre-approval, allowed to participate in off-site work or attend school or religious services without direct supervision.
Foster is 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
Top Journal Star photos for February 2023
A mostly empty Lincoln Airport terminal is pictured on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Deb Polacek of Friend (center) gets ready to play the accordion to welcome Miloslav Stašek, the U.S. ambassador to the Czech Republic, as he tours the state during a stop on Wednesday at Nebraska East Union.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Liam Rosengren endures blustery conditions while working out with a portable punching bag outside at Holmes Lake Park on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. A windy day at Holmes Lake did not deter Liam from taking his workout outside on Thursday afternoon. with a cold southerly wind making it feel like it was just over 11°F. "I'm just sort of doing it for the sake of being outside," Rosengren said. "I mean I bought this bag and it's portable, so I can take it anywhere I want.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne speaks during a press conference at the Capitol on Monday about Gov. Jim Pillen's mentoring program for young Nebraskans.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Northeast's Doneelah Washington (back) tries to stop Lincoln Southwest's Eleanor Griffin in the second half Friday at Lincoln Northeast.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Dean Thompsen reacts after correctly spelling the word, 'affluent' correctly after believing he spelled it wrong during the second round of the annual Lincoln Public Schools Oral Spelling Bee on Saturday at Culler Middle School. "I cant believe I just got that right," Thompsen said as he went back to his seat.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bennington assistant coach Jarod Owens (left) and head coach Craig Pokorny celebrate after Kianna Wingender won the 120-pound consolidation semifinal match at the A-3 district meet Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Leaves frame the Sower atop the 400 ft tall Nebraska state capitol on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. The statue of the Sower, modeled after the traditional method of hand sowing grain for planting, is a symbol of the importance of Agriculture to Nebraskans. A reprieve from cooler temperatures will arrive for Lincolnites over this weekend. With highs in the upper 40s and mostly sunny weather will greet the day on Saturday and Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Axelina Johansson uncorks the second-longest throw in NCAA history —
63 feet, 4 inches — at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Jaxson Bowman, 1, holds the finger of his dad, Josh Bowman, during a deployment ceremony for the 1-134th Cavalry at the Lancaster Event Center on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Bowman, along with other soldiers at the ceremony, did not deploy but attended out of support for his fellow soldiers.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Supporters of the Niskithe Prayer Camp block a bulldozer preparing to tear down trees at Wilderness Park on Monday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (left) collides with Lincoln Southeast's Wade Voss in the first half Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
