A man serving time at Lincoln's Community Corrections facility is considered an escapee after leaving the facility and tampering with his electronic monitor on Thursday, officials say.

Cristopher Foster, 36, has been incarcerated since January 2021 and was serving four to six years for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person out of Douglas County, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

He has a tentative release date of August.

The electric monitoring company alerted prison officials that Foster's device had been tampered with Thursday afternoon. It was removed near South Coddington Avenue and West A Street.

Inmates at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln are, with pre-approval, allowed to participate in off-site work or attend school or religious services without direct supervision.

Foster is 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

