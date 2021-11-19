Lincoln corrections center inmate leaves facility a month from his release date

A man who was incarcerated at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln left the low-security facility Thursday evening and is now missing, according to the Department of Correctional Services.

Edgar Vidales-Ramirez, who was set to be released a month from Thursday, left the facility around 8 p.m., according to a department news release.

Vidales-Ramirez, 28, started his three-year, four-month sentence in June 2020. He was convicted in Dodge County of assault by strangulation, child abuse and escape.

Vidales-Ramirez is 5-foot-7 and weighs 205 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, according to the new release.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

The facility Vidales-Ramirez walked away from is one of two community custody facilities in Nebraska that allow inmates to work and attend school and religious services without direct supervision.

