Lincoln Correctional Center to conduct searches after fight among several inmates

The Lincoln Correctional Center plans to conduct searches after an altercation on Thursday involving several inmates that left two inmates with serious injuries.

Around 10:30 a.m., several inmates started throwing punches at each other in one of LCC's housing units, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Not long after, inmates from an adjacent housing unit used a table to break out two windows and gain access to the unit where the fight was taking place and then joined in.

Prison staff members broke up the fight and used pepper spray to gain compliance, the news release said.

Three inmates went to the hospital to be checked out, and a fourth inmate was treated at LCC by medical providers. Two of the inmates sustained serious injuries, according to the release.

A total of 11 inmates were involved.

LCC was on lockdown for several hours following the incident and will remain on modified operations through the weekend so staff members can conduct targeted searches for contraband throughout the facility, the news release said. No visits will be allowed during modified operations.