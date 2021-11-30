Lincoln Correctional Center inmate hospitalized following assault

A Lincoln Correctional Center inmate was taken to a local hospital Monday after suffering serious injuries from an assault, according to a news release from the Department of Correctional Services.
A staff member saw the inmate being repeatedly kicked in the head and torso by his cellmate. The inmate responsible for the assault was put in restraints and removed from the cell, while the injured inmate was taken to a hospital.
An investigation of the incident is underway.
Jenna Ebbers
News intern
