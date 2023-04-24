Police are investigating after an unidentified woman who was armed with a knife held up a central Lincoln convenience store Saturday night.
The woman walked into the Super C at 21st and G streets shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday and flashed a knife to the store's clerk, demanding cash, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.
She then left the area on foot, Vollmer said. Police responded and searched the area but didn't find any women matching the suspect's description.
The Police Department generally does not disclose the amount of money lost in commercial robberies, since doing so could encourage additional robberies.
Four years ago: Photos, videos from catastrophic flooding in Nebraska
By the numbers
