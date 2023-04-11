A 20-year-old man who had been incarcerated at Lincoln's community corrections facility is in the wind after he allegedly absconded from state custody while job seeking Monday, according to authorities.

Buay Chuol was an inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, a low-level security facility where, with prior approval, inmates are allowed to participate in off-site work opportunities without direct supervision.

Chuol tampered with the electronic monitoring device around his ankle as he was job hunting in Lincoln sometime Monday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

Authorities are now on the lookout for Chuol, who is 6-foot-1, Black, with black hair, brown eyes and weighs 145 pounds, the department said in a news release.

The corrections department asked anyone with knowledge of the 20-year-old's whereabouts to contact local police or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Chuol had been incarcerated since April 2021, when he was sentenced to three to six years in prison for an attempted robbery in York County, according to the news release.

The former Kearney resident is scheduled for a parole hearing in May.

