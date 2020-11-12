 Skip to main content
Lincoln coin shop was the victim of a Wednesday evening break-in
Lincoln coin shop was the victim of a Wednesday evening break-in

A central Lincoln coin shop was the victim of a Wednesday evening break-in, police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they were called just after 6 p.m. to Star City Coins at 4211 O St. The owner told police an alarm had gone off, he checked surveillance video and found that the front glass door had been broken.

The video shows a man going in and taking money from the register and empty coin books. Bonkiewicz said the loss currently is estimated at $500 damage and a $400 loss, but that number may grow.

Police logo 2020
