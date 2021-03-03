Lincoln clerk assaulted in early morning convenience store robbery in Havelock

Lincoln police are investigating an early morning strong-arm robbery Wednesday where a clerk was assaulted at the Kwik Shop at 59th and Fremont streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said the 62-year-old man told police just after 2 a.m. two men came into the store with their faces covered and hoods up and said they wanted the money.

One of the men came around the counter and assaulted the clerk.

Spilker said after the assault, the thieves took bottles of Crown Royal and several cartons of cigarettes and left.

She said the clerk was treated at the scene for cuts and bruises.

Police are reviewing the store video and processed the scene for evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

